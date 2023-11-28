Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Upwork worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,402 shares of company stock worth $880,227. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

