Trexquant Investment LP Buys 16,163 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.