Trexquant Investment LP Buys 204,914 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.23% of LendingClub worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

