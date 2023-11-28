Trexquant Investment LP Buys 6,428 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $181.62.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

