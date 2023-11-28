Trexquant Investment LP Buys 86,752 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 614.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,752 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

