Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 33,625 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.
Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $85.25.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- This is a buy-the-dip opportunity in Zscaler
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Buy now, pay later stocks are a hot holiday item
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.