Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Axonics worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.