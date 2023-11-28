Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

