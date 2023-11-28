Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of BankUnited worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BankUnited by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

