Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 188.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,040,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

