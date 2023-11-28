Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.24 Million Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,630 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AGL opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

