Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $320.67 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $322.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.