Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 348.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,893 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock worth $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

