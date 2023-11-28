Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.58 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after buying an additional 381,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.