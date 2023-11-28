Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock worth $1,596,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

