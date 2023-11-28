Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $197.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

