Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.