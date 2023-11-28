Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 74,955 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,586 shares of company stock worth $945,632. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.