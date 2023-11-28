Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,126 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of Coursera worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Coursera by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coursera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,081,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,081,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 7,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $148,609.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,417 shares of company stock worth $11,156,038. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.