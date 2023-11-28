Trexquant Investment LP Sells 126,095 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $86,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

