Trexquant Investment LP Sells 99,694 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

