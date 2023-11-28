Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 266,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.91% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 41.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

