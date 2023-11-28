Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) vs. TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Critical Survey

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuniu and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A TUI 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu 7.47% 0.96% 0.50% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and TUI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $205.32 million 0.57 -$28.04 million $0.06 15.00 TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 19.58

TUI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tuniu beats TUI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

