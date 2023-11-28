Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

