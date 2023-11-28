U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GROW opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

