U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GROW opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.