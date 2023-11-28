U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GROW opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
