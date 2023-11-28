Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $414.75 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.11. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

