Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) will post its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $414.75 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.