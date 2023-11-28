Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

