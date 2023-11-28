Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,098 ($13.87).

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unite Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Unite Group news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.13) per share, with a total value of £268.80 ($339.52). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 972.50 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 916.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 916.23. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,795.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,053 ($13.30).

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

