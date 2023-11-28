US Bancorp DE Sells 12,334 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

