US Bancorp DE Sells 5,492 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 530,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.