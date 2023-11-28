US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $49.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of USFD opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

