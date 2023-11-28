US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $49.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
