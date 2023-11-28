Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after buying an additional 1,787,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after buying an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 651,428 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

