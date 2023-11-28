Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vestis

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Vestis Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000.

NYSE:VSTS opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Vestis has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.