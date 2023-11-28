Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $18.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

