Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 312 ($3.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.26. The firm has a market cap of £565.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,835.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 409,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,166,764.35 ($1,473,745.55). 29.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

