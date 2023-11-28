Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $6.10 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00016316 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $165.83 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.71 or 0.99996977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 5.85850176 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $15,519,683.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

