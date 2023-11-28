W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

