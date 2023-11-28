Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) versus Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Financial Comparison

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) and Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waste Connections and Séché Environnement’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $7.21 billion 4.77 $835.66 million $3.22 41.50 Séché Environnement N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Séché Environnement.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 10.57% 13.95% 5.91% Séché Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Waste Connections and Séché Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.0% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Séché Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waste Connections and Séché Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 3 12 1 2.88 Séché Environnement 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections currently has a consensus target price of $159.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Waste Connections’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Séché Environnement.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Séché Environnement on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood. It also offers purification of synthesis intermediates; decontamination of metals; and treatment of gas, as well as regeneration of industrial solvents, bromine, HGWP gases, and biosourced materials. In addition, the company provides supplies containers and rents dumpsters; transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; residues from the purification of incineration fumes from household, industrial waste, and ash; and environmental emergencies response services. Séché Environnement SA was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

