Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Financial Comparison

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Western Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Velo3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Western Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Velo3D and Western Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Digital 0 6 9 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Western Digital has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Western Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Digital is more favorable than Velo3D.

Velo3D has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Digital has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and Western Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $80.76 million 2.41 $10.02 million ($0.29) -3.42 Western Digital $12.32 billion 1.23 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -6.16

Velo3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Digital. Western Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velo3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Western Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D -50.99% -67.64% -39.12% Western Digital -21.34% -18.01% -8.16%

Summary

Western Digital beats Velo3D on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications. The company also provides enterprise HDDs; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; and data storage platforms. In addition, it offers external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client portable SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and cameras and smart video systems; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field backup of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs. The company sells its products under the Western Digital, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, resellers, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

