Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 276,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

