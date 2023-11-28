Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $52.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
WPM opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
