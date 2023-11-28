Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $52.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

