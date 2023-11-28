WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.67 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

