WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNS shares. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

WNS stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WNS by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in WNS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WNS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

