Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.88.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.31, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

