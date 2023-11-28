Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

WH opened at $78.09 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

