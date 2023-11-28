Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,206 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Yum China worth $68,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

