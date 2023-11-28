Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

