Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,415 shares of company stock worth $9,628,197 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

