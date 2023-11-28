Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.74.

Zscaler stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

